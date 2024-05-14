Madden NFL 25 Leak Reveals Release Date, Editions, and More

With summer in the air, it's about time for developer Electronic Arts to kickstart the yearly hype cycle for Madden. Last year, the game was officially revealed on June 7th, but a new leak claims that the reveal is coming much earlier this year. On top of that, this new leak claims to know several key pre-release details about Madden NFL 25. That includes the game's release date, a few updated features, and how many editions the game will have. Below, you'll find the full breakdown of the latest Madden NFL 25 leak, but the best news is that we won't have to wait long to learn if it's true.

Madden NFL 25 Release Info Leak

This leak was posted by billbil-kun on Twitter, who has reliably leaked several games in the past for the French site Dealabs. You'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt, as you would with any leak, but billbil-kun and Dealabs have been spot-on with a few other EA leaks.

The leak claims that Madden NFL 25 is getting its big reveal later this week. Remember, last year fans got their first taste of Madden on June 7th, but this leak says the announcement is scheduled for May 16th. What's surprising is that developer Electronic Arts is also scheduled to reveal the cover for EA Sports College Football 25 that day. Of course, the two football simulations have some crossover, but most would assume EA would prefer to split the two up, especially with how hyped College Football 25 is after over a decade without a game.

Beyond the reveal date, the leak says that Madden NFL 25 will launch on August 16th. Like last year, the game will have two editions. The standard edition will be the base game that players can pick up for $69.99. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition comes with several goodies, including four days of early access. That edition will run players $99.99 and will likely include several packs and cards for Madden Ultimate Team.

On the gameplay front, the leak doesn't have anything substantial to reveal. It simply says, "FieldSense technology will be improved with a reworked physics engine." The Madden team makes statements like that every year, so it's impossible to know what it means until we see the game in action. The leak also doesn't know the cover athlete, claiming that EA will announce it along with the big reveal.

Hopefully, this is all proven true and we get our first good look at Madden NFL 25 later this week.