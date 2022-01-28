Pokemon Legends: Arceus: All New Pokemon and Pokemon Forms Revealed

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn’t contain a full generation of new Pokemon, the game does add a few new Pokemon and a decent amount of new Pokemon forms. The just-released Pokemon game includes 27 new Pokemon or Pokemon forms, including a handful of new Pokemon (including one new Legendary Pokemon) and over a dozen new Hisuian regional forms of existing Pokemon species. We’ve compiled a full list of every new Pokemon and new Pokemon form, including how they can be obtained in game. Be warned, as scrolling below obviously contains some pretty significant spoilers.

Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer is a new Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves from Stantler. Players can evolve a Stantler into Wyrdeer by using the move Psyshield Bash 20 times in Agile Style.

The Pokedex entry for Wyrdeer reads: “The black orbs shine with an uncanny light when the Pokémon is erecting invisible barriers. The fur shed from its beard retains heat well and is a highly useful material for winter clothing.”

Kleavor

Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that evolves from Scyther. Kleavor can be evolved using the Black Augurite item, which can be found by defeating Geodude or Graveler.

Kleavor’s Pokedex entry reads: A violent creature that fells towering trees with its crude axes and shields itself with hard stone. If one should chance upon this Pokemon in the wilds, one’s only recourse is to flee.

Ursaluna

Ursaluna is a Ground/Normal-type Pokemon that evolves from Ursaring. Players can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna by using the item Peat Block on Ursaring during a full moon. Peat blocks can be found by using the Ride Ursaluna to dig for treasure.

The Pokedex entry for Ursaluna reads: I believe it was Hisui’s swampy terrain that gave Ursaluna its burly physique and newfound capacity to manipulate peat at will.

Basculegion

Basculegion is a Water/Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves from the white-striped variant of Basculin. The white-striped Basculin evolves into Basculegion when it takes 300 collective points of recoil damage without fainting. Basculegion has two forms based on whether its a male or a female. Only the white-striped Basculin evolves into Basculegion; the red-striped and blue-striped forms do not.

The Pokedex entry for Basculegion reads: “Clads itself in the souls of comrades that perished before fulfilling their goals of journeying upstream. No other species throughout all Hisui’s rivers is Basculegion’s equal.”

Sneasler

Sneasler is a Fighting/Poison-type Pokemon that evolves from the Hisuian variant of Sneasel. Players can evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler by using a Razor Claw on it during the day.

The Pokedex entry for Sneasler reads: “Because of Sneasler’s virulent poison and daunting physical prowess, no other species could hope to best it on the frozen highlands. Preferring solitude, this species does not form packs. “

Overqwil

Overqwil is a Dark/Poison-type Pokemon that evolves from the Hisuian version of Qwilfish. Hisuian Qwilfish evolves into Overqwil when it uses the move Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times.

The Pokedex entry for Overqwil reads: “Its lancelike spikes and savage temperament have earned it the nickname “sea fiend.” It slurps up poison to nourish itself.

Enamorus

Enamorus is a new Fairy/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon encountered once players complete the main storyline. To “unlock” Enamorus, players must first find and capture the three Forces of Nature Pokemon. Enamorus then appears in the Crimson Mirelands area. Like the other Forces of Nature, Enamorus has both an Incarnate and Therian form.

The Pokedex entry for Enamorus reads: When it flies to this land from across the sea, the bitter winter comes to an end. According to legend, this Pokémon’s love gives rise to the budding of fresh life across Hisui.

Hisuian Decidueye

Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon that evolves from Dartrix, which is the evolved form of Starter Pokemon Rowlet. Dartrix evolves into Hisuian Decidueye starting at Level 34.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Decidueye reads: The air stored inside the rachises of Decidueye’s feathers insulates the Pokémon against Hisui’s extreme cold. This is firm proof that evolution can be influenced by environment.

Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves from Quilava, which is the evolved form of Starter Pokemon Cyndaquil. Quilava evolves into Hisuian Typhlosion at Level 36.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Typhlosion reads: Said to purify lost, forsaken souls with its flames and guide them to the afterlife. I believe its form has been influenced by the energy of the sacred mountain towering at Hisui’s center.

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon that evolves from Dewott, which is the evolved form of Starter Pokemon Oshawott. Dewott evolves into Hisuian Samurott beginning at Level 34.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Samurott reads: Hard of heart and deft of blade, this rare form of Samurott is a product of the Pokémon’s evolution in the region of Hisui. Its turbulent blows crash into foes like ceaseless pounding waves.

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire/Rock Pokemon that appears in the Cobalt Coastlands region. Specifically, the Pokemon can be found on the easternmost parts of the Veilstone Cliffs.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Growlithe reads: “They patrol their territory in pairs. I believe the igneous rock components in the fur of this species are the result of volcanic activity in its habitat.”

Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Arcanine is a Fire/Rock-type Pokemon that evolves from Hisuian Growlithe. Players can evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine using a Fire Stone.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Arcanine reads: Snaps at its foes with fangs cloaked in blazing flame. Despite its bulk, it deftly feints every which way, leading opponents on a deceptively merry chase as it all but dances around them.

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon that appears in multiple areas of the Coronet Highlands.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Voltorb reads: An enigmatic Pokémon that happens to bear a resemblance to a Poke Ball. When excited, it discharges the electric current it has stored in its belly, then lets out a great, uproarious laugh.

Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Electrode is an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon that evolves from Hisuian Voltorb. Players can evolve Hisuian Voltorb using a Leaf Stone.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Electrode reads: The tissue on the surface of its body is curiously similar in composition to an Apricorn. When irritated, this Pokémon lets loose an electric current equal to 20 lightning bolts.

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish is a Dark/Poison-type Pokemon found in the Obsidian Highlands around Ramanas Island or in multiple parts of the Cobalt Coastlands.

Hisuian Qwilfish’s Pokedex entry reads: Fishers detest this troublesome Pokémon because it sprays poison from its spines, getting it everywhere. A different form of Qwilfish lives in other regions.

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Sneasel is a Fighting/Poison-type Pokemon found in the multiple areas of the Coronet Highlands.

Hisuian Sneasel’s Pokedex entry reads: Its sturdy, curved claws are ideal for traversing precipitous cliffs. From the tips of these claws drips a venom that infiltrates the nerves of any prey caught in Sneasel’s grasp.

Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Lilligant is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon. Petilil evolves into Hisuian Lilligant using a Sun Stone.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Lilligant reads: I suspect that its well-developed legs are the result of a life spent on mountains covered in deep snow. The scent it exudes from its flower crown heartens those in proximity.

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zorua is a Normal/Ghost Pokemon found in the Ice Cavern underneath the Bonechill Waste in the Alabaster Icelands region.

Hisuian Zorua’s Pokedex reads: A once-departed soul, returned to life in Hisui. Derives power from resentment, which rises as energy atop its head and takes on the forms of foes. In this way, Zorua vents lingering malice.

Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Zoroark is a Normal/Ghost Pokemon that evolves from Hisuian Zorua starting at Level 30. It can also be occasionally found in the wild in the Ice Cavern underneath Bonechill Wastes in the Alabaster Icelands.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Zoroark reads: With its disheveled white fur, it looks like an embodiment of death. Heedless of its own safety, Zoroark attacks its nemeses with a bitter energy so intense, it lacerates Zoroark’s own body.

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic/Flying Pokemon that evolves from Rufflet beginning at Level 54.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Braviary reads: Screaming a bloodcurdling battle cry, this huge and ferocious bird Pokémon goes out on the hunt. It blasts lakes with shock waves, then scoops up any prey that float to the water’s surface.

Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuian Sliggoo is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon found in the Crimson Mirelands as an Alpha Pokemon. Players can also evolve a Goomy into Hisuian Sliggoo beginning at Level 40.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Sliggoo reads: A creature given to melancholy. I suspect its metallic shell developed as a result of the mucus on its skin reacting with the iron in Hisui’s water.

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Goodra is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon. Players can evolve Hisuian Sliggoo into Hisuian Goodra beginning at Level 50 when it rains.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Goodra reads: Able to freely control the hardness of its metallic shell. It loathes solitude and is extremely clingy—it will fume and run riot if those dearest to it ever leave its side.

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Avalugg is an Ice/Rock-type Pokemon that evolves from Bergmite starting at Level 37.

The Pokedex entry for Hisuian Avalugg reads: The armor of ice covering its lower jaw puts steel to shame and can shatter rocks with ease. This Pokémon barrels along steep mountain paths, cleaving through the deep snow.