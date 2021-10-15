Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex Leak Divides Nintendo Switch Fans

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak has Pokemon fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED divided. As Pokemon fans will remember, one of the big controversies involving Pokemon Sword and Shield involved its limited Pokedex. That said, it should come as no surprise that this new Pokemon Legends: Arceus controversy involves its own Pokedex, which is said to be aiming for 400, including DLC, which is roughly in line with previous games, but perhaps a little bit on the short side if that figure includes DLC Pokemon that will be added later.

The leak comes the way of a prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, who unfortunately doesn’t divulge any additional details pertaining to the game’s Pokedex, but what is there is enough to have some fans in emotions ranging from disappointed to angry, with some replies to the tweet relaying the information slamming the number as “criminal” and “small.”

“400 including DLC seems small when you consider that base Sword and Shield had 400,” said one reply. “Now if it was 400 before DLC that would be different.”

The same reply noted that the smaller-than-usual number may not be as bad as it seems on the surface level as you will have to catch a Pokemon multiple times to fully complete the entry. And this is a good point. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that the game is strictly single-player, so the number of Pokemon isn’t as relevant. And of course, there are also plenty that are relieved they won’t need to play endlessly to fill out the Pokedex.

That said, for now, fans are debating unofficial information. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn’t change the fact that the information isn’t official, and even if it’s accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change as Game Freak and Nintendo rarely address rumors or leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. However, if either break this pattern of silence and do provide some type of comment or statement, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.