Pokemon Legends Z-A Is Giving Away a Free Alpha Pokemon in New Mystery Gift

The Pokemon Company has been surprisingly generous with Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gifts in recent weeks. Not long ago, they delivered a new side mission to catch Mewtwo. But in the lead-up to the new Mega Dimension DLC, there’s yet another Mystery Gift headed our way. The new DLC is out on December 10th, but a brand-new Mystery Gift code has dropped a day early in celebration of the next installment in the story of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Unlike many of the Mystery Gifts released for the latest Pokemon game, this one will require a code to unlock.

Beginning on December 9th, trainers can claim an Alpha Charizard via the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift feature. However, it won’t last long, with an expiration date of January 19th, 2025. To get your free Alpha Charizard in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you’ll need to enter code B1G0006 via the Mystery Gift feature. Let’s break down the details for this latest distribution so you know whether this Alpha Charizard is worth claiming, and how to get one.

Alpha Charizard Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift Details & Stats

As an Alpha Pokemon, the first thing we know about this free Charizard is that it’ll be bigger than usual. It will also arrive in a Cherish Ball. The move set for the distribution Pokemon is static, and your new Charizard will have the following moves when it arrives in your Box:

Air Slash

Dragon Claw

Flamethrower

Solar Beam

The Mystery Gift Alpha Charizard has a Quiet nature and no Held Item. It will be Level 36 and have the following stats distribution:

HP: 113

Attack: 69

Defense: 72

Speed: 71

Sp. Defense: 77

Sp. Attack: 95

If this all looks good to you, or if you’re just a Mystery Gift completionist, be sure to claim Alpha Charizard in Pokemon Legends: Z-A by January 19th, 2025.

How to Redeem a Mystery Gift Code in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Unlike Diancie and Mewtwo, the Alpha Charizard Mystery Gift isn’t a code-free claim via internet option. Instead, you’ll need to enter a code in Pokemon Legends: Z-A to grab it. In case this is your first time redeeming a Mystery Gift code in Legends: Z-A, here’s a quick recap of the steps:

Open up the main menu by hitting X, then select the “Link Play” option

Navigate to “Mystery Gift” and scroll down to select “Get with Code/Password.”

Wait for your Switch or Switch 2 to connect to the internet. Once it does, the screen to enter your code or password should automatically pop up

Type the Mystery Gift code you wish to redeem. For Alpha Charizard, that will be B1G0006

The system will confirm your password, then you will see an animation of the Mystery Gift being opened.

To check out your new Alpha Charizard, head to your Pokemon Boxes

Here’s hoping this Mystery Gift is a hint that Team Flare Nouveu will play a key role in the DLC. But at any rate, it’s a big new Pokemon to add to our teams!

Are you excited to claim an extra-large Charizard in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?