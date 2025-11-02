4 Pokemon Legends: Z-A Questions the Mega Dimensions DLC Needs to Answer

As players finish the main story in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, there’s plenty of post-game content to keep us busy. But even so, it’s hard not to think about the questions left unanswered. Thanks to the incredibly early reveal of the game’s first DLC, Mega Dimensions, we know that more story is headed our way in February 2026. There’s a while to wait before we get a new installment, and I fully intend to spend that time mulling over the unanswered questions we’re left with when the Pokemon Legends: Z-A credits roll.

The ending of Pokemon Legends: Z-A is fairly satisfying. Lack of voice acting aside, it’s properly cinematic and is a nice climax for the Rogue Mega threat against Lumiose City. I’ll admit, I teared up a little seeing all my new friends join up to help battle the Big Bad. But after I processed my initial feelings, I realized there are a few unanswered questions that the Mega Dimensions DLC needs to answer. As far as we know, this might be the only story add-on for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. And I’m really hoping The Pokemon Company doesn’t leave us hanging on these 4 questions the main game doesn’t really answer.

4. What Were We Originally Planning to Do in Lumiose City?

Screenshot by ComicBook

Our journey in Pokemon Legends: Z-A begins when we step off the train and enter Lumiose City. Urbain/Taunie ambushes us pretty immediately, and we are sucked into their saga with Team MZ. We even wind up staying in Hotel Z at their recommendation. And as an anxious traveler, I have so many questions. Did our character just waltz into the city without a hotel reservation? What were we planning to do in Lumiose City before we got swept up in the Battle Royale and Rogue Mega situation?

The player character in games like Pokemon Legends: Z-A is often a fairly undeveloped shell, but we usually get at least some inkling of what’s going on. Many Pokemon protagonists past are students or young Pokemon trainers taking on the gym challenge. But what brought us to Lumiose? Just sightseeing? The game doesn’t really give us any indication, and we seem to have no problem just going along with Urbain/Taunie the whole time. I’d like to get a little more insight into what originally brought us to Lumiose and where we came from at our age with zero Pokemon in tow. This one is probably a bit of a pipe dream, but I’m putting it out there because I want some answers.

3. What Exactly is Going on With Jett and Quasartico, Inc.?

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Along with Urbain/Taunie, Quasartico Inc.’s President is one of the first people we see in Lumiose City. Her advertisement about the Urban Redevelopment project serves a story purpose, but beyond that, seeing her so early really made me think she’d play a bigger role in the story. But mostly, the player deals with her secretary, Vinnie. Jett pops up only a few times, most notably when the player helps rescue her from a crowd of angry protestors. So, what’s her deal?

We know that Quasartico is responsible for the Wild Zones and that they knew about the Rogue Mega phenomenon. In the post-game missions, we learn a bit more about her true connection to Urbain/Taunie, but that still leaves some unanswered questions. What is the true purpose behind Quasartico, and does Jett have any larger role to play beyond that surprise post-game reveal? I’m hoping we get more insight into this in Mega Dimensions when the story DLC content arrives.

2. What’s Next for Team Flare Nouveau?

Screenshot by ComicBook

Team Flare Nouveau is a fun surprise near the end of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The two run a food truck, but also have aspirations for keeping the mission of Team Flare alive. When we see them for the last time in the final battle, both Grisham and Griselle seem a bit lost about what to do next. Will they keep running their food truck in Lumiose City? Or do they want to see what life would be like without the baggage of Team Flare’s reputation?

I really liked these two characters and how they might be associated with past villains, but don’t seem evil themselves. I’m really curious to see what’s next for them, so I hope Mega Dimensions doesn’t see them just go back to running their coffee truck like nothing happened.

What Really Happened to Taunie/Urbain’s Mother?

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Your friend and so-called “rival” in Pokemon Legends: Z-A frequently mentions that they originally came to Lumiose to find someone. That’s even how they met Emma, the best Naruto-running detective in town. When the credits first roll, it seems like we aren’t going to get an answer, but that’s where the post-game comes in.

As you continue past credits, it’s revealed that the person they were looking for is Jett, their grandmother. But we still don’t know exactly what happened to their mother. It’s implied that she died in a region other than Kalos, which could suggest some Mega Dimensional shenanigans took place. If this isn’t addressed in the plot of Mega Dimensions, it’s going to be a pretty big disappointment for many fans, myself included.

