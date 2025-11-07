Latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift Unlocks a Mythical Mega & New Side Quest

Mystery gifts have become a staple for Pokemon games in recent years. From free Shiny Pokemon to useful items, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has offered a ton of freebies for trainers to claim. Now, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is following suit with its own Mystery Gift lineup. And even though the game is pretty new, it’s looking like those free giveaways will be worth keeping an eye on if this one is any indication. Beginning on November 6th, Pokemon Legends: Z-A players have a new Mystery Gift to claim that will help unlock a Mythical Mega Pokemon for your team.

While some Mystery Gifts offer up new Pokemon with the touch of a button, this one will take a bit more work. Redeeming the Mystery Gift won’t get you Diancie right off the bat. Instead, you’ll receive a Diancite. This Mega Stone is the key to unlocking a new side mission that will lead you to the Mythical Pokemon, and of course, a chance to catch it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Diancie in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

How to Redeem the Latest Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Before you can unlock the quest to catch Diancie, you’ll need to redeem the latest Mystery Gift in Legends: Z-A. The gift is available starting November 6th, and no expiration date has been announced. Here’s how to redeem a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

First, make sure you install that brand-new patch for Legends: Z-A so your game is the current version. Then, launch the game and hit X to open the main menu. From here, scroll down and select Link Play.

Screenshot by ComicBook

On the Link Play screen, scroll over to select Mystery Gift. Click into this menu and select “Get via Internet.” Your Switch or Switch 2 console will then connect to the internet and save your game. Then, you will see the list of currently available Mystery Gifts via the internet.

Screenshot by ComicBook

To get the Diancite, select Shine Bright Like a Gemstone. You will see the Mystery Gift animation, then a confirmation message that you have unlocked the new side-mission and received 1 Diancite. Now, you can proceed to the mission to catch your Mythical Pokemon.

How to Get Diancie in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

After you redeem the Mystery Gift, you will need to begin and complete the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone side quest to catch Diancie. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to complete this quest until you have finished the main story. If you have rolled credits, you’re ready to head to the Looker Bureau to start the Diancie quest.

Screenshot by ComicBook

Head into the building, and you’ll find Mimi the Espurr now has a quest marker above its head. Talk to the Pokemon to begin the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone quest. If you want help, you can activate the in-game guide for tips. The quest has you follow Mimi around Lumiose as it tracks the psychic energy from your Diancite.

Eventually, you’ll find yourself on a rooftop where you’ll battle Diancie and 2 Carbink friends. You’ll need to catch it during battle, but be warned – you can fail the catch after knocking it out, so keep throwing Poke Balls during the battle. It’s a pretty tricky one to nab, so you’ll want to lean into status effects to help make it vulnerable, and go in with plenty of high-level Poke Balls in your satchel. After a successful catch, you’ll add Diancie to your team. You can use the Diancite you received to Mega Evolve your new Mythical Pokemon.

Have you caught Diancie yet in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?