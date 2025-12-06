Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Reveals Leave Me Worried the DLC Has Nothing Else to Offer

In the lead-up to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a lot of the promo content centered on unveiling new Mega Evolutions. This left me wondering if the gameplay and story might be a bit lacking. Thankfully, that didn’t turn out to be the case. Though some fans were underwhelmed, many were perfectly happy with the story and vibe of playing Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Yet the game ended with some lingering questions that many of us were hoping to see answered in the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC. But as promo once again centers on adding new Megas, I am wondering how much actual story will be in this first story DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s only been a few months since Legends: Z-A released. But with the main story only being around 25-30 hours of gameplay if you don’t hit every side mission, many fans have already rolled credits. Though there’s plenty of post-game content to keep us busy, the Mega Dimension DLC is hopefully going to add even more to do. But so far, most of what we know about it centers on catching even more new Megas. And honestly? That’s not what I personally care about seeing in Mega Dimension.

Pokemon DLC Have a Spotty History

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The practice of putting out post-launch DLC is relatively new to the Pokemon franchise. The tradition began with Pokemon Sword and Shield, which gave us the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions. This first set of DLC were generally well regarded by fans, if a bit overpriced for what they offered. They added new story and more Pokemon to catch, setting a precedent for what future post-launch DLC would look like. And then, we got Scarlet & Violet.

I’m pretty easy to please when it comes to Pokemon games. I’ve loved the franchise since I was a kid, so the nostalgia usually means I enjoy playing the games even when I recognize their flaws. So, I liked the base game for Scarlet & Violet better than many people did. The side characters were great, and it was fun to see a bit of a different play style compared to many games. But the overall story? Talk about plot holes.

The DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet seemed largely focused on giving us new areas with more Pokemon to catch. They had their own stories, but seemed to prioritize introducing new characters and new Pokemon over finishing what the base game started. Even after completing the game, both DLC, and the prologue, there’s a sense of unfinished business. What was Professor Blair’s whole deal, and what exactly was going on with Terapagos? Apparently, we’ll never know, And that’s where I’m concerned that Mega Dimension is following in the footsteps of prior Pokemon DLC.

Mega Dimension Risks Style Over Substance With New Megas & Not Much Else

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

We’ve actually had quite a few trailers for Mega Dimension in the lead-up to its release on December 10th. But each one has largely centered on the player encountering new Mega Pokemon. We did get a glimpse of a couple of new characters headed to the game in the form of Donut Chef Ansha and Korrina, but their roles thus far look mostly centered on traveling to an alternate Lumiose to catch more Pokemon and do more battles.

Hyperspace Lumiose looks like a shadow form of the original city, and it seems different Pokemon will appear there. What else we’re doing there remains unclear from preview content, but we do know there are at least 4 new Megas to be encountered from prior reveals. What I worry is that there won’t be much else on offer.

We still have questions about the future of Lumiose City and its residents. What really happened to Taunie/Urbain’s mother? With early details about Mega Dimension, I was hopeful we’d get an answer in the DLC. But as the Mega Evolution parade marches on, I am wondering if the DLC will be more of an excuse to sell fans on the promise of more Pokemon to catch and little else.

I hope that my fears are unfounded and that the focus on Megas is just a way to avoid spoilers for story content. But given that this is a story DLC, I’m not sure why so much emphasis is being placed on new Mega forms over teasers for what the story will be. We’ll find out soon enough when the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A arrives on December 10th.

What are you hoping to see from the Legends: Z-A DLC? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!