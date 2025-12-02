Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s Latest Mystery Gift Unlocks A New Legendary Mega Pokemon

The first Pokemon Legends: Z-A story DLC content is set to arrive on December 10th. And in the leadup, Pokemon is sharing a few new Mega reveals. We got a look at Mega Zeraora and, most recently, Mega Lucario Z. But before these new Megas arrive in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new Mystery Gift will add 2 more Mega forms to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the tail end of the Mega Lucario Z reveal trailer, Pokemon unveiled the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift. The new gift will unlock the ability to catch Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the first time, as well as grant you a Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y. These stones are they key to starting the mission to catch Mewtwo and will also let players evolve the Legendary Pokemon into both of its Mega forms. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Mega Mewtwo X and Y in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

As of December 2nd, trainers can finally catch Mewtwo in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. But similar to Mega Diancie, you’ll need to claim a Mystery Gift and complete a side mission before you can get Mewtwo. Here’s how it works.

First, you’ll need to claim the new Mystery Gift to get Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonighte Y. To be eligible to claim the gift, you will need to have finished the main story for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. In other words, you’ll have to have at least reached the game’s end credits. Once you have done this, you can claim your Mewtwo Mystery Gift.

Screenshot by ComicBook

To do this, open up the main menu and select Link Play. Connect your Switch or Switch 2 to the internet, then select the Mystery Gift option. From here, pick the Get via Internet option. This will bring up a list of currently available Mystery Gifts in Legends: Z-A, including the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y gift. It will be called “Project M” in the Mystery Gift menu. Click on this to claim your Mewtwo Mega Stones.

Along with 1 Mewtwonite X and 1 Mewtwonite Y, this will add the Project M side mission to your game. The mission won’t show up in your Mission List until you head to Lysandre Cafe and enter Lysandre Labs. Then, make your way via the elevator to B3F and walk directly into the main area.

Screenshot by ComicBook

Once you do, you will spark a cutscene that grants you the opportunity to release and catch Mewtwo. Mabel will warn you against such an endeavor and suggest that you will need to catch, not just defeat, the iconic Legendary Pokemon. Like Diancie, this one won’t be an easy catch. But once you get it, you can use the Mega Stones to evolve Mewtwo into either of its Mega forms.

The Mega Mewtwo Mystery Gift is available in Pokemon Legends: Z-A starting December 2nd. No end date has yet been announced for the gift.

Are you excited to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!