3 Great Pokemon Legends: Z-A Side Missions You Definitely Shouldn’t Skip

The first DLC story content for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is fast approaching, with Mega Dimension set to drop on December 10th. But even without that extra story content, there are plenty of side missions and challenges to keep players busy in Lumiose City. If you’re not a completionist, you might not be planning to do every single side mission in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. After all, some of them feel like a big ask for an unknown reward. But a few of those side quests are so good, you won’t want to skip them.

There are a whopping 119 total side missions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. These range from finding and showing off certain Pokemon to helping sick Kalos starters and beyond. But with so many to complete and more content headed our way, which ones are actually worth your time? Here are 3 fan-favorite Pokemon Legends: Z-A side missions you definitely shouldn’t skip. I’ll go into the basics of why these side missions rock and where to go to get them started, but avoid too many specifics so as not to spoil the fun.

3) Investigating with Shuppet (Side Mission 066)

If you felt like Emma’s detective agency didn’t give you quite as many sleuthing opportunities as you wanted, the Investigating with Shuppet side mission is essential. This side quest has you helping a Lumiose police officer get ahold of a Shuppet to help him with his work. It’s after you hand over the spare Shuppet that the real fun begins, however. This is a funny slice of life side mission that many players rank among their favorite moments in Legends: Z-A.

To start this side mission, you’ll need to have finished Main Mission 20. Then, head to the Blue District and talk to Rancun, the police officer standing near Bleu Plaza.

It’s helpful to already have a spare Shuppet in your Pokemon Boxes when you do, so you can get right to the good stuff. You can catch a Shuppet in Wild Zone 7 or Wild Zone 15, but keep in mind, these ghostly Pokemon only come out at night.

2) Goodbye, Gengar (Side Mission 118)

If you like an emotionally resonant story in Pokemon games, you definitely won’t want to miss Goodbye, Gengar. This side quest continues the story of the Gengar you met while helping out the Rust Syndicate, and it’s a fan favorite for its emotional heft. Just make sure you return to the building one last time after finishing the side mission to really finish the story – you won’t regret it, I promise!

To begin this side quest, you’ll need to check off a couple of pre-reqs. First, make sure you’ve reached at least Main Mission 39. You’ll also need to complete Josee’s Training (Side Mission 117) at the Justice Dojo. Then, head back to the Old Building in Bleu Sector 8, where you completed that Rust Syndicate Mission earlier in the Main Story.

Here, you should find the NPC Ganger. If you’ve met the pre-reqs, he’ll have the telltale side mission exclamation point over his head. Talk to him, and he’ll ask for your help looking for Gengar. This sparks off this unskippable Pokemon Legends: Z-A side quest about the bond between Pokemon and people.

1) Spewpa in the Museum (Side Mission 021)

This one is both a cute reason to visit Lumiose City’s museum and the only way to get a Marine pattern Vivillion pattern in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The museum has some fun Pokemon lore from prior games, and the Spewpa quest itself is adorable. So even if you’re not in it for the rare Vivillion, do it for the vibes.

To start the Spewpa in the Museum quest, you won’t even need to be that far into the main story. Instead, just hit Main Mission 08 and earn the ability to explore the city freely. Then, head to the Rogue District and enter the Lumiose Museum.

Once inside, speak to the NPCs by a painting to the left of the reception counter to begin the quest. At this point, you’re off to locate all the Spewpa hiding in the museum and encounter all the cuteness that entails. There should be 12 in total.

Which Pokemon Legends: Z-A side mission has been your favorite so far?