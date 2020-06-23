Is Pokemon Teasing a Let's Go: Johto Announcement?

✖

The set dressing used in last week's Pokemon announcement could be a tease for an upcoming Pokemon game announcement. Last week, the Pokemon Company held its first ever "Pokemon Presents" presentation, which provided fans with 11 minutes of announcements of new games, including New Pokemon Snap. The presentation ended with the announcement that the Pokemon Company would hold a second Pokemon Presentation on June 24th, bringing fans an additional 11 minutes of Pokemon news. While we don't know why the Pokemon Company chose to split their announcements over two weeks, many fans are speculating that the announcement is for a second pair of Pokemon: Let's Go games, this time based in the Johto region.

During last week's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara sat behind a shelf filled with Pokemon merchandise. The most notable piece of merchandise includes numerous "Pokemon Sitting Cutie" plushes of Pokemon first seen in the Johto region. The video shows Ho-Oh, Lugia, Tyranitar, Feraligatr, Entei, Raikou, Suicune, Umbreon, Espeon, Politoed, Sudowoodo, and Ampharos plushes all sitting behind Ishihara. These plushes were released almost a year ago, so it seems unlikely that they were just placed there to promote some new Pokemon merchandise. We'll also note that Pokemon: Let's Go Nintendo Switch bundles can also be seen in the background.

Fans have wanted a new set of Pokemon: Let's Go games since the originals were released back in 2018. While somewhat light on the many deep mechanics that makes the Pokemon games so fun for longtime fans, the Let's Go series proved to be a popular entry point for new and casual players. The games were a commercial success for Nintendo when they were released, and also helped drive additional interest back into Pokemon Go, as players could transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go into their game.

We're less than 24 hours away from the next Pokemon announcement, so be sure to let us know what you think the announcements are down in the comment section.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.