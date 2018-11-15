‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Lets You Ride Kangaskhan And It’s Adorable

Players are discovering an absolutely adorable new feature in Pokemon: Let’s Go.

Pokemon fans around the world are getting their hands on Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, a pair of new Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. These games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow, but with a bevy of new and updated features.

One feature that makes its return is the ability to have Pokemon follow you around on the overworld map. In addition, some Pokemon can also be ridden, often with hilarious results. Surprisingly, one of the ridable Pokemon is Kangaskhan, the reptilian kangaroo-like Pokemon that travels with its baby in its pouch.

When a player chooses to ride Kangaskhan, the Pokemon places the player on their shoulder. But the most adorable part is that the player’s partner Pokemon (either Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what game you buy) will hop in Kangaskhan’s pouch and ride alongside Kangaskhan’s baby.

Here’s a look at a player riding Kangaskhan below:

Mira como va ese eevee cuando tenes un kangaskhan en pokemon lets go, me vuelvo locooo pic.twitter.com/L9nBqCelzg — Nacho (@nachomgi) November 15, 2018

There’s plenty of other Pokemon that can also be ridden, including Arcanine, Onix, and Starmie. Players can also ride on top of Charizard, which will likely fulfill more than a few fans’ childhood dreams.

Other features in Pokemon: Let’s Go include cross-connectivity to Pokemon Go and an overhauled catching system in which wild Pokemon appear on the overworld map for the first time. Players can also battle Master Trainers – trainers who specialize in a specific Pokemon species. Beating all 151 Master Trainers will let players become a Pokemon Master for the first time in the franchise’s existence.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee come out on November 16th.