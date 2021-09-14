Pokemon P25 Album Release Date Revealed

The Pokemon Company’s upcoming music album will be released on October 15th. Pokemon 25: The Album is the culmination of a yearlong music campaign from The Pokemon Company to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th music anniversary. The program was highlighted by releases from Katy Perry and Post Malone, which included a music video by Perry that co-starred Pikachu and a 15-minute virtual concert featuring Post Malone singing his hit songs about adult romantic complications to a bunch of Pokemon.

Prior to the full album’s release, Universal Music Group released two EPs named after the original Pokemon games. Songs from both EPs will be included on the full album, as well as new tracks from Jax Jones, Tierra Whack and Grammy-nominated artist Lil Yachty. “I’ve always been a huge Pokemon fan, and I jumped at the opportunity to be on the album,” Lil Yachty said. “I love the record I did for it, called ‘Believing’, and I hope it inspires my fans to chase their dreams.”

The Pokemon Company has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a variety of brand collaborations, including a clothing line with Levi’s and a Happy Meal promotion at McDonald’s. Additionally, The Pokemon Company has plans to release two video games in the coming months – Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The former are remakes of the fourth-generation Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, while the latter is a new style of Pokemon game that features real-time battles and a setting that takes place in the Pokemon world’s past.

The full album list can be found below: