Pokemon: Katy Perry's "Electric" Music Video Released, Tie-In Merchandise Revealed

The Pokemon Company has released their musical collaboration with Katy Perry. The 3-minute single, titled "Electric," debuted at midnight ET this morning with a music video posted to The Pokemon Company's YouTube channel. The video shows Perry and a Pikachu traveling back in time to watch Perry's early career, providing subtle bits of encouragement along the way. During the video, we see a young Perry (accompanied by her then-Pichu) play at a farmer's market before eventually deciding to play at a talent show hosted by a local record studio. Notably, the song itself features no direct reference to the Pokemon franchise - however, at one point, Perry sings "Big world, gotta see it all" which appears to be a nod towards the Pokemon tagline of "Gotta catch 'em all." The song currently sits at #9 on the iTunes chart, indicating that this could be a major hit for both Perry and The Pokemon Company.

As part of the release, The Pokemon Company also released a limited edition line of "Electric"-themed merchandise, which can be found on the P25 Music project's store. The line includes a hoodie, t-shirt, and tote-bag with Katy Perry's name on it along with a large picture of a winking Pikachu. The merchandise is available for pre-order now.

"Electric" is part of the P25 Music project, a yearlong music campaign by The Pokemon Company International to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. A compilation album featuring Katy Perry, J Balvin, and Post Malone will be released later this year. A total of 14 total songs by 11 different artists. The Pokemon Company has also released a number of tie-in events as part of the P25 Music project, including a virtual Post Malone concert. Other collaborations with companies like Levi's, The Wand Company, and McDonalds were also released earlier this year.

In addition to the various merchandise collaborations, The Pokemon Company has also announced two new video games that will be released in the next year. The first pair of games are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be released this fall. The other game is a new open-world concept called Pokemon Legends: Arceus set in the ancient past of the Pokemon world and featuring a brand new combat system.