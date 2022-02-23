Pokemon Poke Ball Crossbody Purse Launches As a Loungefly Exclusive

We’ve seen Pokemon Poke Ball purses in the past, but this new crossbody number appears to be the first round version that top pop culture fashion accessories company Loungefly has released in quite some time. What’s more, Loungefly’s Poke Ball crossbody purse is being released as an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get right here for $59.99 with free US shipping and a release date set for April.

Loungefly’s Pokemon Poke Ball crossbody purse is a limited edition exclusive with a zipper closure and adjustable strap. It measures 11 3/4-inches tall x 11 3/4-inches wide x 2 1/2-inches deep – plenty big enough for your essentials.

As noted, Loungefly has released Poke Ball purses in the past in round, dome, and heart-shaped configurations, but those versions seem to be unavailable outside of eBay at the moment. That said, grab this limited edition version while you can.

