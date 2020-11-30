Pokemon Reveals Official Poke Ball Replicas

The Pokemon Company and The Wand Company are releasing a series of official Poke Ball replicas. The two companies announced a series of Die-Cast Poke Ball replicas, with plans to release replicas of the Poke Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Premier Ball starting in 2021. Each Poke Ball is made of metal and has a premium painted finish. The replica Poke Balls come with proximity-sensing technology, causing the Poke Ball button to glow when it senses motion. Additionally, pressing the button will change the light color of the Poke Ball or start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. Each ball will also come with a special presentation case complete with a numbered hologram for authentication and multi-colored lights that shine whenever someone opens the display case. You can check out the announcement video above.

The Poke Ball replica made its first appearance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when a Pokemon Trainer held up one of the replica Poke Balls during a dance sequence. The performance also served as an official tease of Pokemon's 25th anniversary plans, which will take place in 2021. While little is known about what the anniversary plans will entail, it will likely include the release of Pokemon Snap and a potential Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake.

The Poke Ball replica will cost $99.99, which includes the presentation case, stainless steel display ring, and batteries. The Poke Ball replica is now available for pre-order on Zaavi and a listing is live here on Amazon (it doesn't appear to have been activated at the time of writing - that will likely change soon). Additionally, the online Pokemon Center website will get an exclusive Poke Ball variant later this year. The first orders will be delivered on Pokemon Day (February 27th) next year.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured herein, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.