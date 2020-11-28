New Pokemon Rumor Has Nintendo Switch Fans Very Excited for 2021

✖

A new Pokemon rumor has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans very excited for 2021. 2020 wasn't a great year for Pokemon fans, especially compared to 2019. However, it looks like Nintendo and Game Freak are going to make up for this with a banger of a 2021, which includes not one, not two, not three, but four new Pokemon games, or at least that's what a new rumor from a prominent Nintendo leaker claims. That said, despite everything below being just a rumor, it's enough to have Pokemon fans excited for next year.

The rumor comes way of an insider by the name of Kelios, who is best known for leaking multiple Nintendo Directs ahead of their official announcements. According to the leaker, the marquee Pokemon game, which is to say the mainline release, will be a remake. Unfortunately, this is all Kelios reveals about this game, leaving fans with nothing but speculation as to what it can be a remake of. Leading the speculation are theories that this mystery remake is a remake of Diamond and Pearl, mostly because this is what the rumors have been claiming for months.

The rumor also claims that New Pokemon Snap will release next year. When Nintendo announced the game back in the summer, it didn't attach a release date or a release window. And, officially, the game is still without both, but apparently, it's coming sometime in 2021.

Adding to this, Kelios claims Pokemon Unite will be out, as will a "MRPG." And finally, the leaker claims Detective Pikachu 2 will also release sometime next year as well.

Of course, if this is all true, it will be a very exciting year for the Pokemon brand, but that's assuming it's all true. For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change as well.

