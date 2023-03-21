Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Inspiration for Arven's Story

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players are introduced to Arven, a new character that plays a central role in the game's narrative. Arven has a major arc in the game, as he's on a quest to find Herba Mystica to save his injured Mabosstiff. Arven's quest leads into the final arc of the game, where we learn more about his complicated relationship with his mother. It's a notably dark storyline for a Pokemon game, and one that has helped to elevate Arven into a fan favorite. In fact, the character was recently voted the Best New Character at the Famitsu awards!

As a result of Arven's win, more information about the character's creation was revealed. Specifically, it seems that Arven's storyline was inspired by the death of director Shigeru Ohmori's parents when he was younger. While Arven's story was already pretty sad, that certainly adds an extra layer to this portion of the game's narrative. It remains to be seen whether we'll see Arven play a role in the anime based on Scarlet and Violet, but it would certainly make sense to add a character that's already becoming popular with the fanbase!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch last year, and quickly found a lot of success on the platform. While the game's bugs and performance issues have been a source of frustration for players, the narrative and gameplay have both received a lot of praise from players. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been working to iron out the game's issues through updates, but there are still a number of ways that the game could be improved. Hopefully we'll see a lot more updates over the next year, so those that have been holding out on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can enjoy it the way that it was meant to be played.

