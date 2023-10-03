Pokemon Go Harvest Festival Event Adding More Scarlet and Violet Favorites

October is officially here, and Pokemon Go players will be able to celebrate autumn with a new Harvest Festival event. The event will begin on October 12th at 10 a.m. local time and will see the debut of three Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva. Smoliv will be appearing in the wild during the event, and can be evolved into Dolliv with 25 Candies. Dolliv can then evolve into Arboliva once players have accumulated 100 Smoliv Candies. In addition to Smoliv, players can also expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild:

Bellsprout

Bounsweet



Combee

Cottonee



Exeggcute

Flabebe



Petilil

Pumpkaboo



Sewaddle

Sunkern

Wurmple



Pokemon Go Harvest Festival Bonuses

The Flabebe color that appears during the event will change based on region: yellow Flabebe will appear in the Americas, Blue Flabebe in the Asia-Pacific region, and Red Flabebe will be found in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In addition to appearing in the wild, Smoliv and Pumpkaboo will be found through Field Research task encounters; the two Pokemon will be joined by the Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak, and Trash Cloak versions of Burmy.

Pokemon Showcases have become a big thing in Pokemon Go over the last few months, and the Harvest Festival event will have competitions centered around three different Pokemon: Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist. Speaking of Gourgeist, players that have yet to evolve a Pumpkaboo will be happy to know that Pokemon Go will be offering extra Candy on Pumpkaboo catches. Mossy Lure Modules will also last for two hours, and will have a greater chance of attracting a Pumpkaboo. The Harvest Festival event will last through Tuesday, October 17th at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats

(Photo: Pokemon)

To celebrate the start of October, Pokemon Go has added new paid Timed Research. The Ticket of Treats is currently available in the game's Shop, where it can be purchased for $4.99. Like we've seen with other paid Timed Research, this one cannot be purchased using PokeCoins. Players that buy the ticket or receive it as a gift will see four waves of Timed Research throughout the month, with the first wave coming on Thursday, October 5th. By completing tasks, players will receive a number of different items. These will include:

Part 1: Three Premium Battle Passes

Part 2: One Mossy Lure and additional encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo

Part 3: Two Incubators and additional encounters with Phantump

Part 4: Three Silver Pinap Berries, two Super Incubators, two Rare Candies, and additional encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump

These are just some of the incentives players will get with the Ticket of Treats, as Niantic has teased that each week will also include more. Each part of the Timed Research must be completed by October 31st at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival? Did you buy the Ticket of Treats? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!