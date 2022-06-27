Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumored to Bring Back Classic Region Feature

A new rumor suggests Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will bring back a classic feature missing from the last few Pokemon games. Earlier this week, the enigmatic and deliberately vague "Riddler Khu" posted a desktop screenshot containing several alleged hints about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set for release this fall. One of the files on the desktop was labeled "e4 teaser," which many believe is a reference to the Elite Four, a consortium of the region's top trainers who serve as a final test for the player character.

Another sneak peak! 1st thing is Elite4 99% confirmed to return after not being in Gen8! Also it looks like the Gen9 dex got a lot bigger 😜. “Random”sounds fun too! Then there’s the croc(Fuecoco)& chicken pic,which is the next riddle so we are already speculating… pic.twitter.com/VGEyoFPyMp — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) June 25, 2022

Assuming that Khu is indeed referring to the Elite Four and isn't just posting deliberately vague teasers that could conceivably be tied to anything after The Pokemon Company releases more information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this would be the first time in three generations that a new region had a traditional Elite Four. The Alola region from Pokemon Sun and Moon and the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield both lacked a traditional Elite Four. The Alola region had a quartet of Island Kahunas who served as hybrid gym leaders/Elite Four members, while the Galar region opted for a tournament format instead of an Elite Four gauntlet.

It could be a while before we know whether Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have an Elite Four, as they are usually among the last characters introduced in the marketing cycle for a new Pokemon game. We still haven't seen any gym leaders (or even know if the game will have traditional gyms), nor do we know the name of the new region. We also don't know if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a gimmick mechanic beyond being the franchise's first truly open world game. As with many things with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we'll have to wait and see until November 18th.