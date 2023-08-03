Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals 16 New DLC Pokemon

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rumor has surfaced online, claiming that 16 new Pokemon will be added with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. More specifically, the rumor claims seven new Pokemon will be added with The Teal Mask and eight new Pokemon will be added with The Indigo Disk. Bolstering this lineup of 15 Pokemon will be one "extra," which could be a new Mythical, a new form, or something new entirely.

The rumor comes the way of Centro Leaks over on Twitter, a fairly reliable source when it comes to Pokemon rumors and leaks. Unfortunately, the rumor does not come bolstered with any media of the DLC Pokemon or any information on these Pokemon at all. The rumor mentions there existence, but nothing else. It's also unclear if the already revealed Pokemon are included in this number, but they presumably are.

As always, take this rumor with a grain of salt. Only time will tell if this information is good. Thankfully, we don't have to wait very long to verify this rumor. The Teal Mask will be out sometime during Q3 2023. If it ends up having seven new Pokemon, then we can assume The Indigo Disk will add eight new Pokemon sometime during Q4 2023 like the rumor claims it will.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn any type of comment from Game Freak or Nintendo. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."