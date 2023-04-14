Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Treated to 3 More Mystery Gifts

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet players have three more Mystery Gift codes waiting to be redeemed this week thanks to a new trio of giveaways. By redeeming the three new codes, you'll get some Rare Candies, Max Revives, and an assortment of different Poke Balls like Nest, Dusk, and more. These new Mystery Gift distributions just started this week and will run from now until October, so while you've got plenty of time to redeem the codes in exchange for the items, you can also knock them out right now.

The codes in question have been circulating online ever since the newest giveaway campaign began on Friday, and you can find all of the codes listed out below for the different rewards. You've got from now until October to redeem them which leaves you plenty of time, but knocking them out now would be the easiest thing so that you don't forget about them.

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts – April 14th – October 2nd

LEVELUP = 10 Rare Candies

REV1VE = 5 Max Revives

CATCHBYBALL = 5 Nest, Dive, Dusk, Time, Quick, and Luxury Balls

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet giveaway just so happens to be running at the same time as another opportunity where players can get a Pokemon for free by redeeming a code, too. That Pokemon is Palafin, but the code for that one is only going to be live for a much shorter duration than the new Mystery Gift codes given that it's set to expire on April 17th. Considering how Palafin is only obtained by leveling up a Finizen via very specific conditions in the games' multiplayer environments, getting a Palafin this way is a far simpler process.

Separate from the codes redeemable through the games' Mystery Gift features, there's another promotion going on right now which makes for quite the set of giveaways for players to take advantage of. This other promotion gives players a unique backpack item, but you'll have to compete in a couple of online battles if you want that one.