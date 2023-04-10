Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Next 7-Star Raid Revealed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is hosting another 7-Star Tera Raid this weekend. The Pokemon Company announced that Typhlosion will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a 7-Star Tera Raid this week, with Typhlosion appearing with a Ghost Tera Type. The event will run from April 14 to 16th and again on April 21st through the 23rd. Like previous 7-Star Raids, Typhlosion can only be caught once per save file, although players can participate in as many 7-Star raids as they like.

Typhlosion is the third of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus starters to appear in the game, which many believe is a build up to the connection of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Home. The previous two 7-Star raids wee Decidueye and Samurott, both of whom were also starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Typhlosion notably had a variant Hisuian form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, giving it a Ghost-typing.

These 7-Star raids represent one of the biggest challenges for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players and usually require a level of cooperation and planning between players. Because the 7-Star Raid Pokemon have specific move sets and abilities designed to counteract large ranges of Pokemon, most players revert to a handful of strategies to defeat the Raid Pokemon. Players are anticipating that Houndoom with Flash Fire (an ability that powers up Houndoom when hit with a Fire-type attack) might be a solid choice for bringing into raids.

The next 7-Star Raid will likely be a repeat of the Walking Wake/Iron Leaves raids, which were first released in February but were tied to some severe glitches. The Pokemon Company previously promised a repeat of these raids once a patch was ready for the game.