Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together Officially Announced

The Pokemon Company has pulled back the curtain on a new set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Following a leak last month, it has now been confirmed that the Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together expansion will be released on March 28th. Journey Together will translate more than 180 cards to English, including those from Japan’s Battle Partners expansion. The set will see the return of Trainer’s Pokemon, with a focus on popular characters that have appeared in the mainline Pokemon video games. In total, more than 40 Trainer’s Pokemon will appear throughout the set. Some of the highlights revealed thus far include N’s Reshiram ex, Hop’s Zacian ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, and Lillie’s Clefairy ex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the announcement, several options have been listed on the official Pokemon Center website. All of these items are currently listed as unavailable, but should be made available for preorder soon. One of the big highlights is an Elite Trainer Box, which will be sold for $59.99. That set will provide buyers with 11 Journey Together booster packs, a full-art foil N’s Zorua promo card with the Pokemon Center logo, another full-art foil N’s Zorua promo card, 65 card sleeves, 45 Energy cards, and more.

pokemon scarlet & Violet – Journey together elite trainer box

Unlike this month’s Prismatic Evolutions set, Journey Together booster packs will be sold individually. Packs will be available on Pokemon Center for $4.49, but also in 6-pack booster bundles for $26.94. Last but not least, an Enhanced Booster Display box will also be offered for $161.64, which will contain 36 booster packs, as well as an illustration rare-style N’s Reshiram promo card.

As previously revealed, Journey Together will have one major change from past sets that contained Trainer’s Pokemon. Unlike Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge, the set will feature a mix of traditional Pokemon, as well as Trainer’s Pokemon. Today’s breakdown from The Pokemon Company revealed just how many Trainer’s Pokemon we can expect from the set, and there will also be more than 15 Trainer Cards, and more than 15 Pokemon ex. That gives us a bit of an idea what the mix will be. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean that fans will be getting packs that don’t have any Trainer’s Pokemon in them, given that this is the whole hook of the set.

RELATED: Pokemon Go Reveals January Community Day Classic Details

For those that have never gotten a Trainer’s Pokemon card, the concept is that this is a Pokemon that has been associated with a specific character in the games or anime. For example, previous Trainer’s Pokemon included options like Brock’s Geodude and Misty’s Psyduck, and featured an image of that character on the card. The big catch with Trainer’s Pokemon is that they can only evolve to and from one another. For example, N’s Zorua card cannot evolve into a regular Zoroark; the player can only use it to evolve into N’s Zoroark or N’s Zoroark ex. That adds a bit more strategy when building decks!

Are you looking forward to Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together? Do you plan on checking out the set in March? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!