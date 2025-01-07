Pokemon Go Reveals January Community Day Classic Details

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go players were able to participate in a Community Day event centered on Sprigatito. Niantic has wasted no time revealing new details about the next Community Day, which will take place on Saturday, January 25th. The next Community Day Classic will put Ralts back in the spotlight, which should be good news for those that missed out on previous options. Ralts was revealed in a short teaser video for the event, but full details have not been revealed. Unless Niantic is planning to make a big change, the event should take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

As is usually the case with Community Day events, players can expect to see increased Shiny encounter rates. Shiny Ralts has some nice differences from the standard coloration. The Pokemon’s green hair is swapped out for a lighter shade of blue, while its pink horns are switched for orange ones. That color scheme is carried over for Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Gardevoir, and Shiny Gallade, with those Pokemon also getting orange eyes, as opposed to the natural pink. The changes get even more prominent when Shiny Gardevoir Mega Evolves, with its white dress changing to black.

Shiny Gardevoir in Pokemon Home

While Mega Gardevoir has been available in Pokemon Go for quite some time now, Mega Gallade will be making its debut in the game on Saturday, January 11th. The Mega Raid Day event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As with other Mega Raid days, Niantic will be increasing the limit on Remote Raids, allowing players to participate in up to 20. Lucky players can find a Shiny Gallade while participating in Mega Raids, but if they don’t, they might want to save up their Gallade Mega Energy until after the Ralts Community Day Classic. In fact, that might actually be the reason Niantic chose to bring back Ralts for a Community Day Classic event this month!

When Shiny Gallade Mega Evolves, it keeps the same blue, white, and orange color pattern from the rest of the Shiny Ralts evolutionary line. Similar to Shiny Gardevoir, it also adds some black. However, while Gardevoir has a dress as part of its design, Mega Gallade has something resembling a cape. The underside of the two halves of the “cape” are black for Shiny Mega Gallade, as opposed to the normal blue.

The Ralts event will be the second last Pokemon Go Community Day for the Dual Destiny season. Niantic released an event schedule prior to the start of the season, and the final one will take place on Sunday, February 9th. At this time, there has been no indication about what Pokemon will be highlighted next. We’ll probably have to wait until after the Ralts Community Day Classic, but hopefully Niantic will end the current season on a high note!

Are you happy that Ralts will be getting a Community Day Classic event? Will you be out hunting for Shiny Ralts? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!