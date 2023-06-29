Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets a New Update, But it Doesn't Do Much

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have today received a new update on Nintendo Switch, but the latest patch doesn't do a whole lot. Following the launch of the latest mainline Pokemon titles last year, developer Game Freak promised fans that it would be releasing new updates on a routine basis to improve the quality of each. Generally speaking, Scarlet and Violet both launched in an incredibly rough state performance-wise, which led to dissatisfaction among many fans. And while Game Freak has continued to push out additional patches at a routine cadence throughout 2023, today's update doesn't do a whole lot for the time being.

As of this moment, update version 1.3.2 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live and is downloadable on Nintendo Switch. This is the first such update that the Pokemon games have received since the end of May 2023. Sadly, all that this patch does is make "mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments." No other tweaks have been made this time around, which makes this one of the most minor post-release patches that we've seen so far.

Moving forward, it can be expected that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will get some much more notable updates later in 2023 as Game Freak prepares to release The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, both of which are new expansions. Currently, many of the finer details associated with The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk have been kept under wraps. It is known that both add-ons will increase the number of Pokemon found in Scarlet and Violet and will also bring about new Legendaries to capture. Currently, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk don't have specific release dates, but they're set to release on Switch in fall 2023 and winter 2023 respectively.

