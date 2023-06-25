Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Surprised With New Mystery Gift

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can look to snag a number of free goodies through each title's "Mystery Gift" system for a limited period of time. Following the launch of Scarlet and Violet last year, developer Game Freak has since announced that it's working on new DLC for each title that will release later in 2023. Prior to that time, though, those who continue to play the latest Pokemon installments can now pick up a variety of items at any time over the next month.

Available from now until Monday, July 31, the latest Mystery Gift offer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will net players 10 Nuggets, 10 Rare Candies, and a single Friend Ball. All of these items can be picked up by inserting the password "TREASUREHUNT" in the Mystery Gift menu. Once this is done, these freebies in question will appear in the player's inventory. All in all, this is a pretty solid Mystery Gift offer as it will net Scarlet and Violet players a big chunk of money and easy XP boosts for their own Pokemon.

As mentioned, the big thing that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are building toward at this point happen to be the new expansions set to arrive in the coming months. Game Freak currently has two add-ons planned for each game which are titled The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. The first of these expansions, The Teal Mask, is expected to arrive in fall 2023 while The Indigo Disk will release in winter 2023. As for what this new DLC will do, it will introduce now Pokemon for players to catch and expand on the story found in the base game. Additionally, a vast number of Pokemon from previous generations that weren't found in the base game will be returning and will deepen the Pokedex substantially.

