Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Leaks New Pokemon Being Added Soon

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rumor, if accurate, leaks a new Pokemon being added to the game soon with the release of The Indigo Disk. With The Teal Mask already out, many Pokemon fans have turned their attention to anticipating the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, the aforementioned release of The Indigo Disk. And with anticipation come rumors and leaks. The latest specifically comes the way of Centro Leaks, a source that has proven reliable in the past, especially when it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, they've also been off the mark in the past as well, so take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to the new rumor, Dipplin is getting an evolution in the game, something that's been previously teased and suggested. Adding to this though, Centro Leaks claims it will be a multi-headed dragon. Whether this is true or not, remains to be seen, but it lines up with, as noted, previous teases and many theories from Pokemon fans.

Dipplin is a dual-type Grass/Dragon Pokemon that was introduced in Generation IX with The Teal Mask. It evolves from Applin when exposed to a Syrupy Apple. Because of the design of Dipplin many have assumed its evolution will be a two-headed dragon, which may end up being true, but this rumor suggests it will have more heads than this.

