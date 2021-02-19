Pokemon TCG's Shining Fates Expansion Is Out Now, But Good Luck Finding Cards

The newest Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion launches today, but it is already sold out at most retail locations. Today is the official launch date of "Shining Fates," the newest expansion for the Pokemon TCG. The new set contains over 190 cards, including 122 different Shiny Pokemon cards that use alternate art from the original set. While most Pokemon TCG expansions have booster packs that are sold individually, Shining Fates is a bit different. The cards are only available in special box sets or tins that come with multiple packs, which means that fans will have to shell out $10 or more if they want a go at collecting these cards. Players have already picked out their favorite cards from the pack, including a Shiny Charizard VMAX card that will likely sell for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

Unfortunately finding Shining Fate products are going to be difficult to find, in part because the packs come in more expensive box sets that cost more for retailers to carry, and also because the Pokemon TCG is already undergoing a major supply crunch due to supply line disruptions caused by the global pandemic. Scalpers and Pokemon TCG fanatics have staked out game stores and retailers like Target for weeks hoping to get their hands on early Shining Fates releases, and most websites that would carry the cards (such as Amazon, GameStop, or Target) all list Shining Fates products as either sold out or currently unavailable. A rush of buyers even crashed the Pokemon Center retail website last month when Shining Fate products were briefly available.

Sadly, Shining Fates products are even selling for way above retail price on the secondary market. Elite Trainer Boxes, which typically cost $49.99 at retailers, are selling for $100 or more on eBay and other secondary sites. You'll likely either have to go searching at individual stores, or hope for an online restock sometime soon.

There is some good news on the horizon - The Pokemon Company confirmed that they would be reprinting recent expansions to help meet the rising demand from fans and make up for the widespread card shortages. If you can't find any Shining Fates product now, be sure to keep an eye on stores in the coming weeks and months.