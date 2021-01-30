Shiny Charizard Card Among 120 Shiny Pokemon TCG Cards Coming to Shining Fates

2021's hottest Pokemon card will be one of 122 Shiny Pokemon cards coming out next month. The Pokemon Trading Card Game has started to promote its upcoming "Shining Fates" expansion by announcing new details about the set, including providing an official look at the English version of the Shiny Charizard VMAX. The new card is technically a reprint of the Charizard VMAX card released in Darkness Ablaze, but is shown with an alternate color scheme. The Shiny Charizard VMAX card will be one of 122 Shiny cards in the upcoming set, which will be released through a series of special box products and promo sets. All of the Shiny cards are technically reprints of previous cards from the "Sword & Shield" series of cards, and will be labelled with a special "SV" label at the bottom of the card. You can take a look at the new Charizard card below:

(Photo: Pokemon)

Charizard cards have been selling for major money on the secondary market. While vintage Charizard cards are selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars, even modern Charizard cards can snatch upwards of $400 or more. The "Rainbow Rare" Charizard VMAX card from last year's Champion's Path expansion is selling for $425 on eBay, while the Shining Charizard V card from the same set is selling for $350-$500. Depending on the actual rarity of the Shining Charizard VMAX card in Shining Fates and the overall rarity of the Shining Fates set, the Shining Charizard VMAX card might sell for even more money on the secondary market.

Thanks to retailer information provided to the Pokemon TCG newssite PokeBeach, we do have some additional information about the Shining Fates expansion. The set will come with seven Shiny VMAX cards, nine Shiny V cards, and two "Gold Rare" cards, which depict Eternatus V and Eternatus VMAX in a black and gold color scheme.

The Shining Fates expansion will be released at local game stores and retailers on February 19th. Unlike normal expansions, Shining Fates won't have individual Booster Packs for sale - instead, collectors will need to purchase special boxed sets and tins containing booster sets of the cards.