Pokemon Sleep Announcement Teased for Pokemon Direct

It's looking more and more likely that a Pokemon Sleep announcement is coming next week. The PokemonSleep.com URL now leads to a page on the Pokemon website announcing the upcoming Pokemon Presents, which is set to take place on February 27th. The URL previously directed users to a patent application that explained what appeared to be the mechanics of the mysterious app/game first announced in 2019, although it was taken down a short while after it was discovered in January. Assuming that the Pokemon Sleep URL is in fact owned by The Pokemon Company, it seems likely that we'll get some sort of update about the game next week.

Pokemon Sleep was first announced in May 2019 as an app designed to encourage healthy sleep habits. Few details were provided about the app, but it was shown to involve a device that went under a user's pillow. While The Pokemon Company previously stated that the game would be released in 2020, The Pokemon Company has remained incredibly silent about the game, providing no updates of any kind since its initial announcement.

Pokemon fans assumed that Pokemon Sleep was a scrapped project until 2022, when players discovered code within a Pokemon Go update that referenced cross-compatibility with Pokemon Sleep. While speculation was rampant that an announcement was coming last year, it went dormant after Pokemon Day came and went without any Pokemon Sleep updates.

The Pokemon Presents will take place on February 27th at 9 AM ET and will feature about 20 minutes of announcements about the future of the Pokemon franchise. Expected announcements include DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game. Players are also hoping for the addition of classic Pokemon games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. The Pokemon Presents can be viewed on Pokemon's YouTube channel.