New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giveaway Announced to Celebrate New Anime Release

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the release of the new Pokemon: Paldean Winds anime with a new giveaway. Starting today, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will get a Cetitan with the Ferocious Mark if they enter the code L1KEAFLUTE in the Mystery Gift menu. This Cetitan comes at Level 50 and knows the moves Body Slam, Amnesia, Ice Spinner, and Double-Edge. Typically, Pokemon with the Ferocious Mark are pretty rare, with one out of every hundred Pokemon having a chance to have the mark in the wild. The Cetitan will be available from now until August 31, 2024.

The new Cetitan is modeled after the Cetitan who appears in the new Pokemon: Paldean Winds anime series, which debuted today on YouTube. The series follows a group of students who go off on the Treasure Hunt from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is basically an excuse to travel the world and figure out what's important to them. New episodes of Pokemon: Paldean Winds are expected weekly.

Every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giveaway Currently Active

Right now, there is only one other active Pokemon giveaway – players can get Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using the code GETY0URMEW. Each Mew is assigned a different Tera Type, meaning that it could take advantage of totally different movesets. Mew is also particularly useful in the currently running Mewtwo 7-Star raid event, as Mew gets a 50% HP boost and a 20% boost to all of its stats.

A Mimikyu Electric-Tera type giveaway has also been announced, with the Pokemon set to be given away at GameStop this October to celebrate the Halloween season. No other details has been given about this Mimikyu giveaway, but the Mystery Gift code will be an individual code instead of a mass code.

Additionally, players can also receive Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in Pokemon Home if they deposit a Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into the game.