Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Next 7-Star Raid

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting ready for back-to-back weekends of 7-Star raids. The Pokemon Company has announced two consecutive weekends of 7-Star raids featuring Delphox, which can't be obtained normally in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon will have a Fairy Tera Type, which could provide players with a unique challenge. Fairy-type Pokemon are typically weak to Steel-type and Poison-type attacks, but Delphox will likely have access to Fire-type and Psychic-type attacks that are strong against Steel-type and Poison-type Pokemon. Skuntank and Overqwil will likely be the most effective Poison-type attackers as Psychic-type attacks have no effect against them.

The raids will run for two consecutive weekends, with the first raids running from July 7-July 9, and the second raids running from July 14-July 16. As with previous 7-Star raids, players can only capture Delphox once, although they can participate in as many raids as they'd like.

This marks the second set of 7-Star raids since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet re-launched the raid events last month. Players had to wait nearly a month for an announced 7-Star Chesnaught raid event due to an issue involving Paradox Pokemon raids. The raids finally returned in June.

Players will need to have beaten Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and unlocked 6-Star raids in order to unlock the raids in their game, but they can still participate in a 7-Star raid if they have a Raid Code.

We already have a tease about a future 7-Star raid, with a leaked set of dialogue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hinting at a 7-Star Mewtwo raid that involves Mew. It's unclear whether this will be locked behind the DLC or available to all players.

The 7-Star Delphox raid kicks off on July 7th.