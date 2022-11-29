Catch These Pokemon Sneakers For $50

Pokemon fans in need of some new footwear can catch a fun pair of sneakers in both high and low top styles for only $49.99 each. The high top design features a repeating, black and yello Pikachu print and a large Pokeball design on both tongues. The low top style is covered with colorful Gen 1 Pokemon like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Eevee, and Jigglypuff.

Both Pokemon shoe designs are available here at Fun.com (exclusive) in adult sizes 5 to 13. At only $50, they're quite a bargain, but if you're willing to spend 2x as much, you might wan to check out Puma's recently released Pokemon collaboration.

The Puma x Pokemon collab features sneakers inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, alongside a collection of apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue label, insole, and heel. Prices range from $80 to $130 in adult sizes, though kids' editions are also available.

As for the Puma x Pokemon apparel collection, sherpa jackets, sweatpants, t-shirts, relaxed crew shirts, and hoodies are all up for grabs. There is also a collection of accessories that includes backpacks, beanies, and snapback hats.

On a related note, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Set in the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first truly "open world" Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region at their leisure without being forced to follow a linear storyline. The new games will also introduce a brand new mechanic – Terastallizing – which crystallizes a Pokemon temporarily while also boosting their attack strength when using certain types of attacks. You can check out our review of the game right here. Christian Hoffer writes:

"Compared to other recent open world games, even those released on the Nintendo Switch years ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is something of a disappointment especially in the graphics department. But for better or worse, Pokemon games are rarely judged by their immense fanbase against anything that's not a Pokemon game. And as a Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an absolute joy with a deeper storyline than usual, a ton of fantastically designed Pokemon, and continued quality-of-life improvements that makes for a less tedious Pokemon experience without sacrificing any essential bits. Pokemon fans will love Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and even casual players or lapsed Pokemon fans will enjoy the allure of "catching 'em all" provided they don't place a premium on graphics."