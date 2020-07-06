The Snorlax Bean Bag Chair Headlines a Big Pokemon Toys and Collectibles Sale

The legendary Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair saw some big discounts over the holidays, but they were gone in the blink of an eye. If you missed your chance to get one, here's another opportunity to snag a deal. GameStop has dropped the price from $149.99 to $119.99 (20% off) as part of their big Game Days Sale that runs through July 11th. In fact, a ton of Pokemon toys and collectibles are heavily discounted in the sale. Some standouts include the following:

The official description for the Snorlax Bean Bag Chair reads:

"There's nowhere better to relax after a long day of work, school, or just being out and about than on your Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. At 4 feet head to toe and over 2 feet across, this (s)lumbering Pokémon is perfect for your dorm room, your den, your bedroom, or right inside the door where you can collapse on it when you get in. Just remember not to block the road. It does not ship with a flute."

