Pokemon Squishmallows Of Clefairy and Teddiursa Are Now Available In Three New Sizes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon Squishmallows of Clefairy and Teddiurisa were first made available last year in a 12-inch size, but they are no longer exclusive to Pokemon Center and can now be found on Hot Topic, Amazon, and GameStop in 10, 14, and 20-inch sizes respectively. They are in-stock and shipping now via the links below.

On a related note, Funko recently launched a deluxe Pop Moment that depicts Professor Oak's lab, and the first choice that an aspiring Pokemon Trainer needs to make. Which starter will you choose? Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? The answer is all three because the figures probably can't be removed from the base.

If you are keen to add this new Pokemon Pop Moment to your collection, you can get it with a 10% in-stock discount through our exclusive link right here at Entertainment Earth . It's priced at $69.99 list, and you can get free US shipping on orders $79+. You can also find it here on Amazon.