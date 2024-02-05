Pokemon Squishmallows Of Clefairy and Teddiursa Are Now Available In Three New Sizes
These Pokemon Squismallows are available in 10, 14, and 20-inch variations at several retailers.
Pokemon Squishmallows of Clefairy and Teddiurisa were first made available last year in a 12-inch size, but they are no longer exclusive to Pokemon Center and can now be found on Hot Topic, Amazon, and GameStop in 10, 14, and 20-inch sizes respectively. They are in-stock and shipping now via the links below.
- Squishmallows Pokemon 10-Inch Teddiursa Plush ($24.90 / take 20% off with code HT20) – See at Hot Topic
- Squishmallows Pokemon 10-Inch Celfairy Plush ($24.90 / take 20% off with code HT20) – See at Hot Topic
- Squishmallows Pokemon 14-Inch Teddiursa Plush ($29.99) – See on Amazon
- Squishmallows Pokemon 14-Inch Celfairy Plush ($29.99) – See on Amazon
- Squishmallows Pokemon 20-Inch Teddiursa Plush ($44.99) – See at GameStop
- Squishmallows Pokemon 20-Inch Celfairy Plush ($44.99) – See at GameStop
- You can add more Pokemon Squishmallows to your collection here on Amazon.
On a related note, Funko recently launched a deluxe Pop Moment that depicts Professor Oak's lab, and the first choice that an aspiring Pokemon Trainer needs to make. Which starter will you choose? Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? The answer is all three because the figures probably can't be removed from the base.
If you are keen to add this new Pokemon Pop Moment to your collection, you can get it with a 10% in-stock discount through our exclusive link right here at Entertainment Earth . It's priced at $69.99 list, and you can get free US shipping on orders $79+. You can also find it here on Amazon.0comments