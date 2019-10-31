Pokemon Sword and Shield Available to Pre-Load

Pokemon fans can now download Pokemon Sword and Shield on their Nintendo Switch ahead of next month’s release. The upcoming Pokemon games are now available to purchase and preload from the Nintendo eShop, which will allow fans to immediately start playing when the game is officially released in November. While preloading the game won’t give players early access to the game (or allow more crafty fans to datamine the game for spoilers), it will save players valuable hours instead of needing to download the game at release. Basically, it’s a way of making sure you have your cake (purchasing the game without a physical copy) and eating it too (getting to play it instead of waiting several hours for the download/installation.)

The upcoming Pokemon games will be set in the Galar region, a new area of the Pokemon world that was inspired by the British Isles. Pokemon Sword and Shield will feature new Pokemon like Sobble, a Water-type lizard that’s continuously anxious all the time, and Yamper, an Electric-type corgi. The game will also feature multiple new mechanics like Dynamaxing, which will turn your Pokemon into 100 foot tall behemoths for a limited amount of time. Some Pokemon can also Gigantamax, which transforms their body into a new gargantuan form and gives them access to special moves. The game will also feature Max Raids, which allow up to four players to battle against a Dynamax Pokemon in epic battles.

All players who download Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield from the eShop before January 15th will receive a code for 12 Quick Balls. Those who purchase the game early will also obtain a special Meowth that can Gigantamax.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.