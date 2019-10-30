New Pokemon Merchandise Reveals the One Thing That Makes Sobble Truly Happy

A new piece of Pokemon merchandise has made Sobble even more relatable by revealing its sole source of happiness in this terrible, terrible world. Sobble is one of the three new Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which comes out next month on the Nintendo Switch. While Starter Pokemon are usually enthusiastic Pokemon full of energy, Sobble has captured the hearts of the millennial generation by being a nervous, anxious wreck struggling to keep its head above water in a cruel and unforgiving Pokemon world focused on baby boomers… I mean, Kanto Pokemon. Now, a new piece of merchandise shows Sobble with a genuine smile on its face, and the source of its happiness somehow makes the Pokemon even more relateable.

The Japanese retailer 3Coins is releasing a new line of Pokemon merchandise featuring some of the Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield. One piece of promotional art shows a group of Pokemon preparing a stew or curry. As the various Pokemon gather ingredients, Sobble is shown smiling sitting on top of a pile of cheese. For once, there’s no worry on Sobble’s face – the Pokemon seems calm for the first time since its introduction earlier this year. This is a Pokemon experiencing true bliss, and it’s all because the Pokemon seemingly loves cheese.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the 3Coins promotional art below, courtesy of Paul Ryan of Pokeshopper.com.

Hang on one flippin’ second… the 3 coins campaign features a smiling Sobble!?!? pic.twitter.com/94Cr5cEoPd — Paul Ryan (@Paulrobertryan) October 28, 2019

We can’t blame Sobble for its happiness – cheese is one of mankind’s greatest creations, with a plethora of tastes, textures, and uses. Everything is better with cheese, and even those with a lactose deficiency will at least occasionally partake in a cheese tray or a slice of cheese on their sandwich to experience the bliss that is easily dairy’s finest byproduct. Even vegans love cheese, which is why they quickly discovered a cheese substitute that’s made without any animal products. Even Sobble seems to know that enjoying a chunk of cheese helps melt the world’s worries away.

We’ll learn more about Sobble and his fellow Galar Pokemon when Pokemon Sword and Shield is released on November 15th.