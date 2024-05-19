EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Upgrade Series 2

These are the best players to use the TOTS Upgrade Series 2 Evolution on in EA FC 24.

Recently, developer Electronic Arts dropped the LaLiga Team of the Season promo into packs, objectives, and Squad-Building Challenges in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. With so many ways to pick up new TOTS cards, most player's clubs are currently full of them, though only the lucky ones have top-end players. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 has added new Evolutions that players can use to upgrade at least one of the low-rated TOTS cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the best players to use the new TOTS Upgrade Series 2 Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 2 Evolution?

The bad news is that this Evolution will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. Of course, most of the top-end TOTS cards cost more than that, so you could be getting a good deal, especially if you're upgrading the card you used for the Series 1 version of this Evolution. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 94

Max Pace: 96

Max Defending: 93

Max Physical: 92

Max Ball Control: 97

Rarity: TOTS

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, and +2 Defending

The Best Players for the TOTS Upgrade Series 2 Evolution

The problem with telling you the best options for this Evolution is that most are expensive. It's also worth remembering that this is the second in a series of Evolutions, so you should consider upgrading whichever card you used in Series 1, if available. Below, we've included a few relatively cheap options, though the best plan might be to look through your club and use whoever is available.

Kadidiatou Diani (SBC) – Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette (SBC) – Lyon

Pierre Lees-Melou – Stade Brestois

Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

The first two options are current SBCs, but you can easily switch them out for another SBC player like Julian Alvarez, Ibrahima Konate, or Martin Odegaard. Either way, this is an easy way to get another boost on a player after you've finished their SBC.

For players you need to purchase off the market, we prefer using a low-rated center-midfielder due to the upgrades. Lees-Melou is 90+ in every face stat, making him an incredible player for only 40,000 Coins. Meanwhile, Mac Allister is a little more expensive, but that mixture of dribbling and passing makes him an excellent string-puller down the middle of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Upgrade Series 2 Evolution expires on June 16th.