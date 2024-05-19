EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for LaLiga TOTS Evolution

Now that the LaLiga Team of the Season is available in EA Sports FC 24, players are packing and earning tons of top-rated players from the top Spanish league. However, several great players from the league didn't receive upgraded TOTS cards, which is why EA Sports FC 24 has introduced a new Evolution to give nearly anyone from the league a massive boost. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new LaLiga TOTS Evolution and a list of the best cards to use it on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team.

What is the EAFC 24 LaLiga TOTS Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Even if there isn't a player you want to use it on in your lineup, you should still complete this for free fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

League: LaLiga

Max Pace: 94

Max Physical: 88

Max Dribbling: 87

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +7 Overall, +7 Pace, +8 Dribbling, +7 Physical, +7 Shooting, +9 Passing, +7 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Relentless, Trivela, and Chip Shot PlayStyles, and the Pinged Pass, Rapid, and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the LaLiga TOTS Evolution

The biggest issue with this Evolution is that there aren't many options to choose from. That said, most of the good players are relatively cheap, making it an easy ask. That said, here are the best options available:

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Eder Militao – Real Madrid

Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

As you can see, most of the best options for this Evolution come from Real Madrid. Considering how good that team's been this season, that's not too surprising. Mendy and Rodrygo are probably the best options given they'll both have the 5-star skill moves and weak foot combo after the upgrade. They both also bring top-end pace, though you won't want to play them out of position given their skillsets.

Militao gets a ridiculous 92 pace rating as a center back with this Evolution. He has also 93 defending, but won't feel great with the ball at his feet. Finally, Llorente has been a popular target for Evolutions all year and this is no different. He can play anywhere on the pitch, so feel free to plug and play him all over.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The LaLiga TOTS Evolution expires on June 15th.