Pokemon Sword and Shield Starts Preparation for Isle of Armor With Giveaways

We're a month or less away from the release of the first-ever Pokemon DLC, and Pokemon Sword and Shield is giving away Pokemon to celebrate. Earlier today, Pokemon Sword and Shield started a series of Internet-based distributions designed to help players get ready for the upcoming Isle of Armor DLC. Between now and May 28th, players can get a Level 15 Galarian Mr. Mime with the Hidden Ability Ice Body, which restores Mr. Mime's health during hail storms. Additionally, players can also get a set of four rare Poke Balls - including a Lure Ball, Heavy Ball, Moon Ball, and Dream Ball.

Three more giveaways will follow, featuring Galarian Ponyta, Galrian Corsola, and Galarian Meowth, and a ton of different items, including evolution items like the Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet, Poke Balls like the Beast Ball and Friend Ball, and a set of 50 Big Nuggets and 100 EXP. Candy L. The giveaways are set to end on June 19th, which is around when the Isle of Armor DLC is set to launch.

The Isle of Armor is the first-ever DLC content for a main series Pokemon game and unlocks a new area of the Galar region - the Isle of Armor. The DLC will add more new Pokemon and Gigantamax forms, and will culminate in players battling through one of two towers to evolve the Legendary Pokemon Kubfu into Urshifu. Depending on which tower you pick, Urshifu will learn either the Single Strike Style or the Rapid Strike Style, both of which have different movesets and typings. The Isle of Armor will also have a new open area that has many species of Pokemon not seen in the first installment of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Players only have a week to get this special Mr. Mime. To do so, players need to select the Mystery Gift option in their game and choose "Receive Via Internet" to initiate the download.

