Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Trailer Features New Look at Legendaries

Nintendo and Game Freak have released a new Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield trailer providing Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch players with another look at The Crown Tundra, the second Sword and Shield expansion releasing in a few weeks. The trailer doesn't reveal very much of note, but it does provide a new look at the expansion and the various legendaries that it will add.

Unfortunately, the trailer is in Japanese, so you won't be able to understand a word said unless you speak Japanese. However, you don't need to know Japanese to understand what's going on visually. Again, there's not much going on, but this is likely going to be one of our last looks at the game before release.

Below, you can check out the new trailer for yourself:

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are both available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and these are the only platforms they are available one. Meanwhile, The Crown Tundra expansion is set to release on October 22. At the moment of publishing, it's the last remaining announced DLC coming to the game, with the first bit, The Isle of Armor, releasing back in July.

"The Crown Tundra is the second area you’ll be able to visit with your Expansion Pass," reads an official pitch of the expansion. "See for yourself this vast landscape, with its drifts of glittering snow! In this frigid area with jagged, snowy mountains, people have settled in a small, tight-knit community. Early in your adventures here, a man named Peony will appoint you as the leader of his exploration team in the Crown Tundra. You’ll be tasked with investigating the reaches of this frozen land—including the depths of a Pokémon Den, something you’ve so far been able to glimpse only during Max Raid Battles! What’s more, it seems many Legendary Pokémon make the Crown Tundra their home."

