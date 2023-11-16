Pokemon TCG Announces Paldean Fates, New Shiny Pokemon Set

A new special Pokemon Trading Card Game set is on the way. Today, The Pokemon Company officially announced Paldean Fates, a brand new Pokemon Trading Card set featuring Shiny Pokemon cards. The new set will feature more than 240 cards, including over 100 Shiny Pokemon. Details about the set previously revealed by PokeBeach noted that this set's Shiny Pokemon are reprints of older cards, but with new artwork showcasing the Pokemon in their Shiny forms. Also appearing in the set are new Great Tusk and Iron Treads ex cards, with the Ancient and Future Pokemon labels. The set will also include Shiny versions of the Charizard ex, Forretress ex, and Espathra ex cards. Please note that these Shiny Pokemon cards are different from Radiant Pokemon cards, which also feature Shiny Pokemon but have unique rules attached to them.

The official description also notes that the set will include a handful of full-art Supporter cards and 6 Hyper Rare cards. The set's Japanese equivalent is Shiny Treasure ex, which is being released next month. The set will also contain several Japanese promo cards and cards cut from the Paradox Rift set.

As the card set is a "special" Pokemon TCG set, individual booster packs will not be sold. Instead, fans will need to purchase boxed products such as Elite Trainer Boxes to get their hands on the new cards. Similar release patterns were also followed for the Hidden Fates and Shining Fates sets, which also featured Shiny Pokemon cards. Special sets, such as this year's Scarlet & Violet -151 set, tend to be more expensive to collect due to the higher cost of obtaining booster packs.

Paldean Fates will be released in January 2024. This marks the first Pokemon Trading Card Game set to be announced for 2024.