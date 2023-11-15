Marvel Multiverse RPG Digital Toolset Free on Demiplane for Limited Time

Demiplane is letting players try out the digital toolset for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game for a limited time. Demiplane has announced that it will open up access to the entire Marvel Nexus digital compendium for free starting today to celebrate the launch of The Cataclysm of Kang, the game's first adventure book. This will provide players with access to not only the complete rules system, but also Demiplane's character tools option that helps players build and manage characters. Any characters created during the free period will still be available after November 21st, with full features available with a purchase of the Core Rulebook for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. Also available during the free period are 150 pre-existing Marvel characters, will full character sheets available to use for those players who want to roleplay as an existing Marvel hero.

"For so many fans, taking on the role of a Marvel character is what we dream about on a regular basis," said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane. "The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game gives us that opportunity, and jumping into the game with a legendary existing Marvel character – or bringing to life your very own creation – is easier than ever with the Marvel Multiverse RPG Nexus character tools."

Marvel launched its own Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game earlier this year after a yearlong playtest period, which saw massive changes to the underlying game. The game itself uses a "d616" system, with checks made using three dice, one of which is designated as the "Marvel dice" and is a different color from the other dice. A 1 rolled on the "Marvel dice" counts as a "6" for the purposes of the check and provides a positive consequence, even if the roll results in a failure. Rolling 6s on the regular dice and a 1 on the Marvel dice is an auto-success with even more benefits. The Cataclysm of Kang is the first official adventure released for the game and provides players with a full campaign to run, featuring variant versions of several Marvel characters.