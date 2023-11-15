New Sonic Board Game Announced

A new Sonic the Hedgehog board game is on the way. This week, Kess Entertainment announced Sonic Roll, a new semi-cooperative board game. Details about the game are light, but the 1-4 player game will featuring Sonic, Tails, Amy and Knuckles working together to overcome Badniks, clear stages, and defeat Eggman. The game was designed by Anthony Thorp with a cover illustration by Tracy Yardley. You can check an early look at the game below:

✨ INTRODUCING SONIC ROLL ✨



In this 1-4 player semi-cooperative board game you take on the role of Sonic, Tails, Amy, or Knuckles and work together to overcome Badniks, clear stages, and defeat Eggman.



Available January 2024 pic.twitter.com/q7JVyMZFCt — KessEnt 🔜 PAX Unplugged booth#3554 (@Kess_Ent) November 14, 2023

Kess Entertainment is a newer game studio, with a handful of published titles. The best known of these is Mega Man Adventures, a semi-cooperative board game that pits Mega Man and his allies against various classic bosses. Kess has also published a Spy vs. Family card game.

Surprisingly, Sonic has been featured in several tabletop games, with the most recent being Sonic the Hedgehog: Crash Course, which was a racing game involving multiple Sonic characters as racers and used a variety of customizable tracks. Another recently published game was Sonic Dice Rush, where players raced to build the best Sonic track by collecting track pieces designated by various dice combinations.

While Kess Entertainment hasn't made any additional announcements about where Sonic Roll will be available, fans can sign up for updates on their website.