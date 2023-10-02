Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Box Is a '90s Dream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You couldn't afford to get all of the Pokemon Trading Card Game packs you wanted when you were a kid, but you've worked hard since then and you've saved a little money. If you want to spend $400 on this Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic collector set, then go for it – you've earned it. It's available to pre-order here at Walmart now, though expect sell outs even at that price.

Admittedly, it's a pretty fantastic and incredibly nostalgic Pokemon TCG collection that includes three 60-card decks featuring the original first partner Pokémon inspired by the Pokémon TCG Base Set plus iconic cards from throughout the game's history – all as foil cards.

What's more, the set adds six new cards—including Suicune ex, Lugia ex, and Ho-Oh ex. To top it all off, there's a foldable two-player game board, stackable damage counter cones, and a toolbox case.

What's Next for the Pokemon TCG?

While Pokemon fans are understandably disappointed about the Van Gogh flub, TCG players still have plenty to look forward to. Recently released is the long-awaited Scarlet & Violet – 151 set, which includes all 151 original Pokemon, including the first Kadabra card in nearly 20 years. After that is the release of Paradox Rift, a new set that contains Pokemon with the Ancient and Future labels and will likely mark the beginning of a new trend of decks focused around both cards. The last labels (introduced in Battle Styles) are still the foundation of the most dominant deck in the meta right now, so players are expecting Paradox Rift to be the start of a major shakeup in the metagame.