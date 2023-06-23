Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The highly anticipated Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion is set to arrive in the US this September / October, and the race to reserve a copy begins now. Pre-orders for the collection are starting to go live, and some of the first places you can grab it is here at GameStop, here at Best Buy, and here at Target for $119.99 (additional boosters and related products in the Scarlet & Violet 151 lineup are also available). We also expect that it will be available here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days. It could arrive at any moment, in fact.

The set will include the original 151 Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue as well as a bunch of rare cards, with the Special Illustration Rare Mew Ex card being the most coveted. It features textured foil to "change" from dawn to dusk, and the only place you can get one is in the Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection. Other promo cards included in the Ultra Premium Collection set include the Gold Foil Mew ex card and the Mewtwo Illustration Rare card. A full breakdown of the contents can be found below.

1 etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo

1 etched metal card featuring Mew ex

1 playmat

1 deck box

1 metallic coin featuring Mew

6 damage-counter dice

2 plastic condition markers

16 booster packs from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

"Mythical Treasures Await!The Mythical Pokémon Mew holds many secrets of the Pokémon world, and usually only the luckiest of Trainers encounter it. But now you can add it to your own Pokédex along with even more Kanto Pokémon inside a bounty of booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet-151 expansion! Mew ex appears here as both playable and collectible metal cards, and you'll also find a beautifully illustrated promo card featuring Mewtwo, a durable playmat and deck box, and more."