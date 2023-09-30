Pokemon TCG Introduces "Demigod" Packs in Scarlet & Violet - 151 Set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has added a new kind of special pack in their latest expansion. Pokemon TCG collectors and players have encountered something different in the highly anticipated Scarlet & Violet – 151 set. In very rare instances, Illustration Rare cards or Secret Illustration Rare cards have appeared in all three slots typically reserved for reverse holofoil and holofoil cards. These special packs seem to focus on one of the three Kanto Starter Pokemon lines, with players obtaining the variant cards for the entire evolutionary lines of all three Pokemon in a single pack. Pokemon TCG collectors have started calling these packs "demigod packs" as a nod to the god packs found in Japanese card packs.

For years, the Japanese sets of Pokemon TCG cards have featured "god packs," in which every card in the pack has a rare rarity or higher. Not every set contains God Packs, only the "high class" sets that are the equivalent to the special Pokemon card sets released around the holidays every year internationally.

To our knowledge, Scarlet & Violet – 151 is the first time that the Pokemon Trading Card Game has released demigod packs as part of an international release.

What is Scarlet & Violet – 151?

Scarlet & Violet – 151 is a brand new Pokemon Trading Card Game set focused on the original 151 Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Red and Blue. The set comes with a few unique twists, such as the cards being numbered via National Pokedex number instead of being grouped by type as is typical for Pokemon card sets. In addition to over 40 variant cards, Scarlet & Violet – 151 is also notably the first set to contain a Kadabra Pokemon card in over 20 years. Unlike normal Pokemon card sets, fans cannot buy individual booster packs for Scarlet & Violet -151 in stores. Instead, the set can only be purchased through products like Elite Trainer Boxes, booster bundles and gift sets.