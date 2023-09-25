Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box Is 33% Off

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Obsidian Flames expansion launched this past May, and fans who have waited to pick up the Elite Trainer Box have been rewarded with a huge discount here on Amazon, where it is priced at $36.95, or 33% off list. You can also get it here at Walmart for $38.99.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Obsidian Flames expansion introduces type-shifted Tera Pokemon ex. Interestingly, some of these Tera Pokemon ex cards (like Charizard, Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen) will feature atypical Energy types:

"Trainers will see Charizard ex as a Darkness type versus its usual Fire type, as well as Tyranitar ex as a Lightning type versus its usual Fighting type or Darkness type. When attacking, type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex will use the same Energy as their usual type; however, they will have a different Weakness that corresponds with their shifted type. These cards will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon ex – when Knocked Out, the type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex gives up two Prize cards instead of one."

Some important stats:

Over 190 cards

More than 20 brand-new Pokémon ex (15 Pokémon ex and 6 Tera Pokémon ex): a new take on a returning game mechanic

More than 15 Trainer cards

12 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter card

12 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Upcoming Pokemon TCG Releases

Pokemon Trading Card Game players can look forward to two more reasonably priced sets getting released later this year. The long-awaited Scarlet & Violet – 151 set is available now and features all 151 original Pokemon, including the first Kadabra card for the first time. This is a special set that won't be released with booster packs that can be purchased separately. In November, Pokemon Trading Card Game players can look forward to the release of Paradox Rift, a set that introduces Paradox Pokemon and the Ancient and Future tags to the game.