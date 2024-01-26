Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box Is Now Available On Amazon With a Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Pokemon Company has officially released the Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box with its highly anticipated Shiny Pokemon cards. The new set will feature over 240 cards, with over 100 Shiny Pokemon. Everything you need to know about the set can be found below, but it you have been anxiously awaiting this drop and want to get yours right away, you can do so right here on Amazon for $46.19 (16% off the list price) while it lasts. It's also available here at Walmart for a similar price.

The Palldean Fates set is based on a Japanese set called Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasure EX, and will feature many of the same cards translated in English along with several Japanese promo cards and cards cut from the Paradox Rift set. In addition to Shiny Pokemon such as Pikachu, Tinkaton, Ceruledge, Dondozo, and more, Great Tusk and Iron Treads appear as Ancient and Future Pokémon ex, and Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra will appear Shiny Tera Pokémon ex. A full breakdown of the contents is as follows:

9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Shiny Mimikyu

65 card sleeves featuring Shiny Mimikyu

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player's guide to the Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector's box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

The official description also notes that the set will include a handful of full-art Supporter cards and 6 Hyper Rare cards.

As the card set is a "special" Pokemon TCG set, individual booster packs will not be sold. Instead, fans will need to purchase boxed products such the booster bundle, which is currently available here at Walmart and is expected to be available here on Amazon soon. Similar release patterns were also followed for the Hidden Fates and Shining Fates sets, which also featured Shiny Pokemon cards. Special sets, such as this year's Scarlet & Violet -151 set, tend to be more expensive to collect due to the higher cost of obtaining booster packs.