Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet 151 UPC Gets Its Best Deal Ever

The Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion launched in the US recently, but if you haven't picked it up yet, now would be the perfect time. The Ultra Premium Collection set is currently on sale here at Walmart for $89.99, which is and an all-time low price. The deal won't last long, so grab it while you can. You can also find it here on Amazon with a smaller deal at $95.99.

The set will include the original 151 Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue as well as a bunch of rare cards, with the Special Illustration Rare Mew Ex card being the most coveted. It features textured foil to "change" from dawn to dusk, and the only place you can get one is in the Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection. Other promo cards included in the Ultra Premium Collection set include the Gold Foil Mew ex card and the Mewtwo Illustration Rare card. A full breakdown of the contents can be found below.

1 etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo

1 etched metal card featuring Mew ex

1 playmat

1 deck box

1 metallic coin featuring Mew

6 damage-counter dice

2 plastic condition markers

16 booster packs from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

"Mythical Treasures Await!The Mythical Pokémon Mew holds many secrets of the Pokémon world, and usually only the luckiest of Trainers encounter it. But now you can add it to your own Pokédex along with even more Kanto Pokémon inside a bounty of booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet-151 expansion! Mew ex appears here as both playable and collectible metal cards, and you'll also find a beautifully illustrated promo card featuring Mewtwo, a durable playmat and deck box, and more."

Pokemon's Paradox Rift Revealed

Paradox Rift, the new Pokemon Trading Card Game set introduces the "Ancient" and "Future" keywords to the game, which could be major game-changers. Although neither keyword has any new rules attached, both interact with specific Trainer and Pokemon cards that specifically boost cards with that keyword. Given that the 2022 championship deck used a similar mechanic (based around the Fusion Battle Style), many are expecting that this new set could be a major meta-defining set. The new card set is available to order here on Amazon now.